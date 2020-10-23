PCB expects $25m from international rights sale

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expecting a revenue generation of around $25 million after selling broadcasting rights for international series during the next three years.

“The last deal of $55 million was meant for both domestic and international rights. Now we are expecting to generate $200 million from domestic arrangements and another $25 million from international rights during the next three years. We also want to popularise domestic cricket so every PSL team should have its own following. To get international rights, six companies have submitted bids, which would be opened within next few days. Rather getting $55 million for four years, we would catch around $225 million for three years. England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa teams will be visiting Pakistan during this period. Now we are planning to get $70 to $80 million per year rather $12 million per year as was the case during last three years.”

Regarding cricket infrastructure’s development in Islamabad, Mani said the PCB would not invest money in construction of new stadium.

“If the government is planning to construct new stadium in Islamabad, we can help it but we have no plans to invest board’s money in stadiums as we are already planning to upgrade district cricket so we want to invest there.”