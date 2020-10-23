Waseem begins tough training in Glasgow

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem on Thursday said that he has started tough training in Glasgow for his future fights.

“My quarantine will end this weekend but I have been in tough training,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Glasgow in a detailed chat.

“I am training two times a day and I feel I am getting my rhythm back,” the two-time former WBC world flyweight silver champion said.

Waseem played his last bout in November 2019 in Dubai in which he beat Ganigan Lopez of Mexico through a unanimous decision.

After that he could have played twice but could not do so due to visa and Covid-19 issues.

He recently got a long-term England visa which will help him during the final crucial years of his illustrious career.

“Yes, visa was a big issue and now it has been resolved which has relieved the pressure and now I will focus on my game,” the former Asian Games bronze medallist said.

During Covid-19 lockdown, Waseem continued training, which helped him resume training in Glasgow with great confidence.

“Fitness was there as I kept doing training in Quetta during the lockdown and that is helping me now. I am in good shape and am working on skills,” the former Commonwealth Games silver medallist said.

Waseem won the flyweight WBC world silver title in only the fourth bout of his career when he toppled Jether Oliva of the Philippines in July 2016 in Seoul.

He defended the title in November the same year with a fantastic win over Giemel Magramo of the Philippines, also in Seoul.

In Glasgow the weather is cold but Waseem said it is not affecting him. “I belong to Quetta, so I am used to such weather. It is not affecting me,” the fighter said.

Waseem has played 11 bouts, winning ten with seven knock-outs. He lost just one fight when he was controversially undone by South Africa’s Moruthi Mthalane in July 2018 in Kuala Lumpur in the flyweight world title bout.

Being trained by Danny Vaughan, Waseem is expected to play a couple of ranking fights before going for the world title crown.

There is no boxer currently in his gym in Glasgow and he trains alone.

Currently Waseem stands fourth in the IBF world rankings. The top two positions are vacant and he could be a world title challenger.

Waseem said that because of various issues his precious time got wasted. “Due to Covid-19 and visa issues my precious time got wasted. But still I am happy that eventually I am now back in training. I am working hard and InshaAllah will achieve my target in the next few months,” Waseem said.