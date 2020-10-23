Younis offered batting coach role till World Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered former captain Younis Khan the post of batting coach till the World Cup in India.

However, the former captain has not responded to the offer as yet. The PCB wants to appoint former captain Younis as the batting coach of the Pakistan cricket team on a permanent basis and talks are underway in this regard.

PCB sources said preliminary talks have begun in this regard. They revealed that PCB also wanted Younis to share his experience with the young players at the High Performance Centre.

The PCB wants to start Younis’s assignment from the tour of New Zealand.