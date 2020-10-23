Gold prices fall Rs500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs500/tola to Rs115,700/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs429 to Rs99,194.
In the international market, bullion rates dropped $2 to $1,916/ounce.
Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
However, silver rates decreased Rs10 to Rs1,240/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs8.57 to Rs1,063.10.