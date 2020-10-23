Forex reserves rise to $19.301bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves increased $286 million, or 1.5 percent, during the week ended October 16, 2020, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $19.301 billion, compared with $19.015 billion a week ago.
The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) forex reserves increased $268 million to $12.066 billion due to the official inflows. The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.235 billion from $7.217 billion.