Gold prices fall Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market decreased Rs500/tola to Rs115,700/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs429 to Rs99,194.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $2 to $1,916/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates decreased Rs10 to Rs1,240/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs8.57 to Rs1,063.10.