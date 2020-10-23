Pakistan’s daily virus cases surge past 700 once again

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s daily virus cases on Thursday surged past the 700-mark once again—in a little over a week—as authorities continue to plead heeding government advice to prevent a winter resurgence of the coronavirus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), active infections rose to 9,642 after 736 more people tested positive in the 24-hour-period leading to Thursday. Deaths remained in the double digits for the fourth consecutive day, with 10 patients succumbing to the disease. Geo News reported that the positivity rate hit 2.58 per cent—Pakistan’s highest in over two months.

A day earlier, the NCOC warned that restrictive curbs were on the cards if people fail to adhere to government guidelines.

Around 856 people were admitted in hospitals across the country, 91 of them were on ventilator. Pakistan has 1,884 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients.

In the same period, 28,534 tests were conducted across the country — 7,843 in Sindh, 9,639 in Punjab, 4,459 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,406 in Islamabad, 1,072 in Balochistan, 409 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 706 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

So far, a total of 325,480 cases were detected so far—in AJK 3,639, Balochistan 15,738, GB 4,107, Islamabad 18,438, KP 38,810, Punjab 102,107 and Sindh 142,641. Some 309,136 people have recovered. About 6,702 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion — 2,590 in Sindh, 2,323 in Punjab, 1,266 in KP, 201 in Islamabad, 148 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 84 in AJK.