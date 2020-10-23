Twitter asked to block anti-Pakistan propaganda

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached Twitter administration to immediately sensitise its moderation teams and ensure that the platform was not used as a propaganda tool for spreading fake information.

In the wake of current smear campaign of spreading false and baseless information targeting Pakistan, its cities and institutions, the PTA has stressed Twitter to effectively block handles involved in the campaign, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

“To the disappointment of the Regulator, number of accounts involved in propagation of untrue stories, are Twitter verified. However, they are still operating with immunity,” it added. The PTA has asked the platform to take immediate action against such accounts as per its guidelines and policies.