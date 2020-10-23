Residents rescued as flooding hits north east

EDINBURGH: Residents have been rescued from flooded properties and motorists from cars stranded in water following heavy rain in the north east.

The Met Office issued yellow warnings of heavy rain in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus, and Perth and Kinross which were in force until 11am on Thursday, while a warning for Moray and the Inverness area expired at 8am.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was called to reports of flooding in Ellon, Aberdeenshire. Several appliances were sent to the scene and residents were rescued from six properties.

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 4.53am on Thursday October 22 to reports of flooding affecting a number of properties in and around Bruce Crescent and Provost Davidson Drive in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances and two specialist water rescue units and firefighters worked to assist several people to places of safety from around six houses which had been affected by the flood waters.

“Crews remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe and assist with the pumping of water from affected homes.” In Angus, the A92 was closed after three cars became stuck in flood water between Arbroath and Montrose at around 4.10am.

The fire service sent several appliances including two specialist water rescue units to the scene. Firefighters rescued three people who were trapped in their vehicles. Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

There was also flooding on the A90 at Toll of Birness in Aberdeenshire. Police advised motorists to drive with care in the area. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued seven flood warnings and six flood alerts across Tayside, the north east and northern Scotland on Thursday.