Scots urged to prepare for ‘digital Christmas’

EDINBURGH: Scots are being urged to prepare for a “digital Christmas”, with a senior adviser to Nicola Sturgeon warning the coronavirus pandemic means large family gatherings will be “fiction” this year.

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said he is hopeful that by sticking to tough restrictions, Scots could enjoy “some form of normality” over the festive break. But he was clear people should not expect to have large gatherings involving multiple households this year.

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “Christmas is not going to be normal, there is absolutely no question about that. We’re not going to have large family groupings with multiple families around, that is fiction for this year.

“I am hopeful, if we can get the numbers down to a certain level, we may be able to get some form of normality. People should get their digital Christmas ready.” Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said that after making huge sacrifices for months, Scots will be “devastated to hear that Christmas as they know it is cancelled”.

He said: “Many will rightly question whether the government have used the past six months as well as they could have to expand testing, shore up our NHS and prepare for a second wave. If the government expects months more of sacrifices it needs to be honest with the public – Nicola Sturgeon must release the data and projections underpinning these proposals and allow the public to debate them openly.”