close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 23, 2020

Australian police probe Vatican cash transfer in Pell case

World

AFP
October 23, 2020

SYDNEY: Australian police are investigating allegations a large amount of money was transferred to Australia by a Vatican rival of Cardinal George Pell in an apparent bid to help convict him of child sex abuse.

An Italian newspaper earlier reported that 700,000 euros was transferred to Australia to secure witnesses against Pell in his criminal trial. An Australian Federal Police spokeswoman said aspects related to the allegations had also been referred to the anti-corruption watchdog in the state of Victoria, where Pell worked, without elaborating.

Italian broadsheet Corriere della Sera reported this month that Pell’s Vatican rival Giovanni Angelo Becciu was allegedly behind a plot to smear the Australian cardinal. Becciu -- who was forced to resign by the pope last month following accusations of embezzlement and nepotism -- vehemently denied the claim. It was not clear from the report who may have benefited from the alleged payments.

Latest News

More From World