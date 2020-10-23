Turkey spurns rivals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Istanbul: Turkey on Thursday rejected as "groundless" claims made by Greece, Cyprus and Egypt denouncing Ankara’s "unilateral provocations" over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused Turkey of "imperialist fantasies" during a meeting on Wednesday with the leaders of Cyprus and Egypt.