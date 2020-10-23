Two French women charged over ‘racist’ stabbing of Muslim women

PARIS: Two women accused of stabbing two other women wearing Muslim headscarves near the Eiffel Tower in Paris and trying to rip off their veils have been charged with assault and racist slurs, legal sources told AFP on Thursday. The women accused over the assault were drunk when they came across a group of Muslim women and children in the Champ de Mars park at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The Muslim family complained about the other women’s dog, saying they felt threatened by it.