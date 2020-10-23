Snowden granted residency in Russia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Fugitive US whistleblower Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer said on Thursday. Snowden, the former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that the US government was spying on its citizens, has been living in exile in Russia since the revelations.