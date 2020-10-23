close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
AFP
October 23, 2020

Snowden granted residency in Russia

World

AFP
October 23, 2020

MOSCOW: Fugitive US whistleblower Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer said on Thursday. Snowden, the former US intelligence contractor who revealed in 2013 that the US government was spying on its citizens, has been living in exile in Russia since the revelations.

