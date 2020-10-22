Nato chief rules out rushed, early exit from Afghanistan

BRUSSELS: As rising violence threatens to derail Afghan peace talks, the head of NATO said Wednesday that the military alliance will not leave Afghanistan until security conditions allow, even as some U.S. troops might be hoping to be back home in time for Christmas.

“We will make a decision together, coordinate our efforts based on the principle ‘in together, adjust together, and when the time is right, when the conditions are met, then we will leave together,’ but not before,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Oct. 7 that “we should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.” The U.S. armed forces were blindsided by the claim, as were NATO allies.

NATO has led international security efforts in Afghanistan since 2003; two years after a U.S.-led coalition ousted the Taliban movement for harboring former al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. Around 12,000 troops from 38 countries are now working in Afghanistan to train, mentor and assist the national security forces.

Americans often make up at least half of the troops participating in the mission, dubbed Resolute Support. Around 8,000 U.S. troops were involved as recently as August. NATO allies and their partners rely on U.S. air power, transport, logistics and medical assistance to operate. It’s unlikely that the mission could function without significant U.S. help.

Diplomats and military officers are concerned that setting a definitive date on any troop withdrawal from Afghanistan could hamper efforts to secure a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government.