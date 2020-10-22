NAB again summons Kh Asif today

LAHORE: The NAB Lahore has again summoned PML-N leader Khwaja Asif today (October 22) in an Iqama inquiry.

Asif had been summoned earlier for October 8, but he skipped his appearance and instead a lawyer appeared before the NAB on his behalf. Asif, in the previous hearings before the NAB, had admitted that he was a UAE Iqama holder from 2004 to 2014 and remained an employee of the International and Mechanical and Electric Company as a legal adviser and received Rs 136 million as income from the said employment. The NAB has asked Asif to provide an explanation regarding the Iqama agreement. As per the Iqama agreement, Kh Asif was bound to work within the UAE and there was one day rest in a week. But in this case, he didn’t join office in violation of the Iqama agreement but claimed a salary of Rs 136 million.