NAB likely to discuss investigations in high profile cases today

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is expected to be held today (Thursday) to give approval of filing the reference and new inquiries in a high profile cases.

The meeting of the Executive Board of the NAB would be chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal in which various inquires, investigations and corruption references will be discussed and authorised. According to sources, it is likely that Executive Board will give approval to filing a reference against Secretary General PML-N Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports complex. The case already in the Accountability Court Islamabad but the NAB has not filed the reference against Ahsan Iqbal yet and sought more time for filing reference against him. Accountability Court on Tuesday put off the Narowal Sports City case against Ahsan Iqbal till November 19, while giving the time to NAB to file the reference.