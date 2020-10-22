IGP advises trainee ASPs to get ready for challenges

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday asked the trainee Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) to prepare themselves for impending challenges.

He was talking to a 20-member delegation of trainee ASPs of Specialized Training Course of National Police Academy Islamabad who called on him at Central Police Officer here. Three ladies ASPs were also part of the delegation. The IGP reminded the young police officers that the people had attached great expectations from the young officers to strengthen institutions and uphold the rule of law. He called upon them to be courteous and demonstrate high moral values throughout their professional career. The IGP said that police was a sacred profession that offered vast opportunities to serve the people and face challenges. Sanaullah told the delegation that integrity, honesty and hard work were the hallmarks of good policing. He urged trainee ASPs to remain loyal to their profession and avoid meting out inhuman treatment to the people. The IGP said the services of Levies and Khassadar force had been absorbed into the KP police. He maintained that policing was difficult in KP due to geographic and administrative structure but it was a matter of satisfaction that the KP police excelled in every field. Earlier, DIG Headquarters Salman Choudhry briefed the participants about the geographical location and social conditions of the province and the nature of police duty in it.­