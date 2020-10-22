China praises Pakistan’s stance on Xinjiang issues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China appreciated Pakistan’s objective and just position on issues relating to Xinjiang.
This was stated by a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry Zhao Lijian at a news briefing.
In a recent interview, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said Pakistani delegations visited Xinjiang and saw the real situation there.