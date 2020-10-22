close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
I
INP
October 22, 2020

China praises Pakistan’s stance on Xinjiang issues

National

I
INP
October 22, 2020

BEIJING: China appreciated Pakistan’s objective and just position on issues relating to Xinjiang.

This was stated by a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry Zhao Lijian at a news briefing.

In a recent interview, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said Pakistani delegations visited Xinjiang and saw the real situation there.

