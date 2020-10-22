‘Buzdar did his best change police culture’

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken significant steps to change the culture of the police stations in Punjab. He was addressing a review meeting on the performance of the police department held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship on Wednesday.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani gave a briefing while Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Prosecution and other officers were also present on the occasion. Raja Basharat said that according to the vision of PTI, the establishment of Additional IG's office in South Punjab was an achievement of the Punjab government which will save the people of South Punjab from a long journey to Lahore.

He said that with the introduction of daily fixed allowance and executive allowance to the police personnel, their salaries have increased significantly. “Despite financial difficulties, Punjab Police was provided 568 new vehicles, government land was allotted for 7 police station buildings and additional funds were provided for completion of 37 police station buildings.”

He said more than Rs. 142 million had been provided for improvement of the investigative system while the Chief Minister had also approved recruitment for additional 6829 vacancies to meet the shortage of personnel.

He said that on the direction of the Chief Minister, separate counters would be set up for women in urban police stations while the old laws and rules were being updated with necessary amendments to improve the efficiency of the police.

During briefing, the IG said that this year, about 4 lakh citizens had benefited from 118 police service centers. “The system of Police Helpline 15 had been centralized for better monitoring and comparison of crimes. A grievance cell is being strengthened to address the problems of overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots level, and highway patrol police had been deployed on 14 more roads in the province.”

The law minister assured that other police issues, including budget shortfalls, would be addressed on a priority basis.