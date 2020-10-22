Capt Safdar’s arrest saga: Fazl rejects inquiry, demands action against culprits

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Wednesday said the option of resignation from the assemblies would likely be the last resort, while seats’ adjustment of like-minded people would also be possible.

Talking to media persons in Nawabshah and Larkana, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the PDM’s struggle was for the supremacy of the Constitution and for survival of the country and was not an alliance for elections.

He said the people’s votes had been stolen to form the incumbent government, so the PTI-led government is unconstitutional, adding that the concept of imposing rulers on the people should end now and for that purpose, the PDM wanted to have new elections in the country.

Maulana Fazl said to get the administrative control on the provinces, posts in all the provinces have been filled to rule according to establishment’s wish.

He said the PDM wanted provincial autonomy and to remove intervention in provincial issues, adding that all the national institutions should serve the nation within the domain of the Constitution. He further said the issues got serious when one of the institutions unnecessarily intervened in others’ affairs.

The PDM chief said he did pay due respect to the institutions but could not support confrontation among them, adding that the IGP Sindh and Additional IGP Sindh were allegedly manhandled and kidnapped by the officials of a national institution.

He said later they had been forced to register an FIR against PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar and had to arrest him, adding that such an act could definitely demoralise the entire police department of Sindh.

Talking about the COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa’s statement for conducting a probe against the alleged incident of forcing and kidnapping the higher officials of the Sindh Police, Maulana Fazl said he did not believe in any inquiry but demanded stern action against the involved personnel.

He said the people have been facing an undeclared martial law in the country. He said the PDM is united under a clear agenda of fresh polls, restoration of the parliament and supremacy of the institutions.

The PDM chief also said everyone, including traders, journalists, labourers and vendors, wanted to get rid of the PTI-led government and they have been supporting the PDM’s agenda to remove the incumbent government. Fazl said the islands are the properties of the provinces, adding that occupying Sindh’s islands by the Federation is illegal and unconstitutional.

He said Gujranwala and Karachi rallies had proven the wish of the people, adding that the PDM would organise the next public rally in Quetta.

Talking about the arrest of Jang-Geo Editor-in Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Maulana Fazl said he has been arrested illegally and being victimised for criticising the government policies. He said the PDM demanded freedom of expression according to the Constitution.