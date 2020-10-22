Inflammatory speeches: PML-N leader Capt Safdar’s bail extended till Nov 10

GUJRANWALA: Additional sessions judge Gujranwala has extended the bail of PML-N senior leader Capt Safdar (retd) in a case pertaining to inflammatory speeches against the law- enforcement agencies and government. Satellite Town Police registered a case against Capt Safdar (retd) for delivering a speech allegedly against the law-enforcement agencies during PDM’s public meeting in Gujranwala. Earlier, Safdar was granted bail till October 22 and now the judge has extended the bail till November 10.