Inflammatory speeches: PML-N leader Capt Safdar’s bail extended till Nov 10

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Additional sessions judge Gujranwala has extended the bail of PML-N senior leader Capt Safdar (retd) in a case pertaining to inflammatory speeches against the law- enforcement agencies and government. Satellite Town Police registered a case against Capt Safdar (retd) for delivering a speech allegedly against the law-enforcement agencies during PDM’s public meeting in Gujranwala. Earlier, Safdar was granted bail till October 22 and now the judge has extended the bail till November 10.