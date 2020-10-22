Shahbaz’s ill-treatment in jail reflects Imran’s personality: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said ill-treatment of party president Shahbaz Sharif in jail reflects shallow personality of ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a statement Wednesday, Marriyum said Shahbaz’s treatment in Kot Lakhpat is a reflection of the anguish, agony, fear, desperation and frustration of Imran after the resounding success of Gujranwala public meeting. This single public meeting was enough to expose the premier. She said, “Imran doesn’t care about the worst inflation, unemployment and devastated economy because all he cares about is Kot Lakhpat. He isn’t bothered about providing medicines, sugar and flour to the people because he is too busy figuring out ways to mentally and physically torture the PML-N chief.