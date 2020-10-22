close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

Commander Pak Fleet takes charge

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf has assumed charge Commander Pakistan Fleet at a ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He has served on various command and staff appointments.

He is a graduate of Pak Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and Naval Staff College, USA. He has also done Royal College of Defence Studies Course from UK. He is a recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Basalat.

Latest News

More From Pakistan