Court orders jail authorities to provide facilities to Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court Wednesday directed jail authorities to provide home food and other facilities to PML-N President Shahbaz Sahrif, an accused in assets beyond means and money-laundering reference.

Advocate Amjad Parvez moved an application before the accountability court judge Jawadul Hassan, contending that the jail authorities have refused to provide facilities to his client allegedly at the behest of federal government. The counsel stated that his client is a 70-year-old cancer survivor. He said the court had sent his client to jail on judicial remand and during the NAB custody the court had issued orders to provide facilities to his client. However, in jail his client has not been provided a proper bed due to which he couldn’t sleep all night, he added.

He further said Shahbaz has backbone problem and he could not sit. The counsel implored the court to issue orders for provision of home food, medicines and other facilities to his client. The court after hearing the plea of Shahbaz’s counsel remarked that by law first he has to summon jail superintendent but it will delay in provision of human rights to an accused. The judge further remarked that provision of human rights is a right of every individual. The court ordered jail authorities to provide facilities to Shahbaz as per law. The court has also sought a report in this connection from jail superintendent concerned till October 27.

Meanwhile, Punjab government’s home department has approved facilities for PML-N president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in jail.

According to details, Shahbaz will be provided a chair, table, bed and mattress. He has been allowed to bring cooked food from home. These facilities have been given to him under Category-B. Earlier, the home department had said the former chief minister would be kept in the jail like ordinary prisoners. The PML-N had filed a petition in the accountability court seeking facilities for Shahbaz in jail according to the law.