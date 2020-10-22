Efforts underway to attract local, foreign investors: Dawood

FAISALABAD: Abdul Razzak Dawood Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Wednesday said the government has initiated serious efforts to attract local and foreign investors.

Addressing the fourth steering committee of the Board of Investment (BOI) in connection with Pakistan Regulatory Modernisation Initiative (PRMI), Dawood said providing favourable atmosphere to investors for smooth business is the top priority of the PTI-led government.

He said our economic survival is solely dependent on enhanced exports and in this connection, the government in consultation with stakeholders is taking “out of box” solutions to streamline the system to issue single NOC in addition to reducing the number of taxes and duties. He maintained all departments concerned are already working on this issue and a number of meetings have been held to discuss and thrash out various proposals presented by the stakeholders.

The advisor said we are trying to attract maximum investors who could avail the opportunities available in Pakistan. “They would not only earn sufficient profit from their investment but also contribute their role in the overall development of Pakistan’’ he said. Dawood said the government departments have identified the hurdles in issuance of multiple NOCs for the construction of new industrial units. He said a number of taxes would also be clubbed to save investors from unnecessary hassle of visiting different federal and provincial and local government offices. Earlier, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), spoke about regulatory difficulties faced by trade and industry and said that new investors have to contact 19 departments at federal level while they have to visit 26 provincial departments to get NOC to establish new industrial units.

He said one window operation should be launched to facilitate the new investors and provide them all facilities under one roof. He also identified the high cost of electricity and said solar energy is available in abundance in Pakistan and the government must encourage investors to set up their own solar system.

“In this connection, they must be facilitated with a net-metering system,” he said. He maintained it will help them to sell their surplus energy to the government. Regarding ease of doing business, he said our export sectors, especially textile, are unable to compete with their regional competitors as they are getting comparatively costlier energy.

He said the government must restore electricity tariff at 7.5 cent and gas at 6.5 US dollar. Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed also demanded restoration of zero-rating-facility for five major export sectors. He mentioned problems of different sectors and said the exercise of ease of doing business must be accomplished without any unnecessary delay.

DC CHAIRS DISTRICT OVERSEAS BODY MEETING: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and Chairman Mirza Muhammad Asghar jointly presided over the District Overseas Committee meeting in DC Office. ADC HQ Muhammad Khalid, GAR M. Sarmad, Member Committee Talha Hameed, Police and other officers also attended the meeting. The DC listened the issues of migrants and said the departments concerned of the district should ensure quick relief to the Overseas Pakistanis. The DC and chairman said the Punjab government has issued clear instructions for speedy resolution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis. The DC said serious steps are underway to resolve the complaints and problems of Overseas Pakistanis in the district.

He said the provincial commission was also being informed by taking immediate notice of the complaints received and departmental proceedings along with reports. He said strict instructions have been issued to Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Officers for expeditious disposal of property related cases. The OPC chairman urged the departments concerned to settle cases of the overseas Pakistanis on merit. He said reconciliation written by the parties should be in the record on the requests being resolved. Representative of CPO said police-related requests are being resolved expeditiously and are regularly reviewing the progress of all cases and would not allow anyone to seize the property of Overseas and violate it and will be strict legal action. During the meeting, 13 applications of Overseas relating to police, revenue, FDA and other departments were heard and five cases were resolved on the spot.

STOCKED THINGS SEIZED: Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool and his teams seized edible things stocked illegally in a godown on Wednesday.

The AC raided a gowdon of tehsil sadr and seized 5,849 bags of sugar, 3,100 bags of pulse, mong, masoor pulses and gram and 7,335 bags of white gram, 702 bags of white gram from the warehouse at Thikriwala.

The seized commodities were brought to the market committee for their sale at controlled price.

DC, CPO VISIT

VEGETABLES, FRUIT MARKETS: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhry visited fruit and vegetables Market Sadhar and inspected the bidding process and wholesale prices of fruits and vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Abdul Rehman and officers of the Market Committee were also present. The DC and the CPO visited the stalls and checked the prices of vegetables and fruits and their quantities while reviewing the auction procedures. The DC said the bids in the vegetable markets were being monitored to save the people from the trend of inflation and no middleman would be allowed to increase the wholesale price without any justification. He checked the availability of price list and inspected the vegetable market and inquired from the shoppers about the terms and quality of the bids.

World Chef Day

observed: A function was organized jointly by Etham College Canal Road and Chefs Federation of Pakistan to mark the World Chef Day. Director Etham College Mian M. Naveed Asghar, Program Director Qurat ul Aein, Salman Munawar, Faculty members and chefs were also present on the occasion.