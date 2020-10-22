close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

Man shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: A man was shot dead by some unidentified car riders on Wednesday. The assailants shot dead Muhammad Zafar outside Ghalla Mandi Ahmadpur East over an old enmity. Meanwhile, a youth died in a road accident on KLP National Highway near Uch Sharif.

FIA ARRESTS PRIZE BOND DEALER: FIA Bahawalpur circle Wednesday arrested a man on charges of running a business of prize bonds. Gulzar Ahmad of Hasilpur was arrested for prize bonds business and money laundering. The accused was involved in transferring Rs 43.5 million from his accounts illegally.

