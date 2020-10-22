Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A man was shot dead by some unidentified car riders on Wednesday. The assailants shot dead Muhammad Zafar outside Ghalla Mandi Ahmadpur East over an old enmity. Meanwhile, a youth died in a road accident on KLP National Highway near Uch Sharif.
FIA ARRESTS PRIZE BOND DEALER: FIA Bahawalpur circle Wednesday arrested a man on charges of running a business of prize bonds. Gulzar Ahmad of Hasilpur was arrested for prize bonds business and money laundering. The accused was involved in transferring Rs 43.5 million from his accounts illegally.