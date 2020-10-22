close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

Elderly man dies in road accident

National

Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

GUJRANWALA: An old man died in a road accident on Wednesday. Sardar Jaan was crossing a road when a speeding rickshaw hit him in the area of Ladhewala Warriach, Gujranwala, leaving him dead on the spot.

MAN DROWNS IN CANAL: A man drowned in a canal here near Ferozwala bridge, Gujranwala on Wednesday. Reportedly, a unknown man was walking on the bank of the canal when he slipped and drowned.

