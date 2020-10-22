Elderly man dies in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: An old man died in a road accident on Wednesday. Sardar Jaan was crossing a road when a speeding rickshaw hit him in the area of Ladhewala Warriach, Gujranwala, leaving him dead on the spot.
MAN DROWNS IN CANAL: A man drowned in a canal here near Ferozwala bridge, Gujranwala on Wednesday. Reportedly, a unknown man was walking on the bank of the canal when he slipped and drowned.