Elderly man dies in road accident

GUJRANWALA: An old man died in a road accident on Wednesday. Sardar Jaan was crossing a road when a speeding rickshaw hit him in the area of Ladhewala Warriach, Gujranwala, leaving him dead on the spot.

MAN DROWNS IN CANAL: A man drowned in a canal here near Ferozwala bridge, Gujranwala on Wednesday. Reportedly, a unknown man was walking on the bank of the canal when he slipped and drowned.