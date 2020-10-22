Minorities commission vows to protect Pak interests

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Pakistan National Commission for Minorities have reaffirmed their commitment to foil any false propaganda by the external forces regarding violation of rights of minorities in the country.

"We are first Pakistanis and committed to safeguard the national interests," Chairman of the Minorities Commission Chela Ram Kewlani, Commission's member Professor Dr. Sarah Sardar and other members said.

Chairman Council of the Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz was also present on the occasion. Chela Ram pointed out that for the first time, a Hindu person has been appointed as Chairman of the Commission.

"The Commission enjoys complete freedom and it has been working effectively," he said. Chela Ram told newsmen that they have submitted a bill to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, expressing hope that the Government was serious in getting the bill passed by the Parliament. He said members of the commission were conducting visits to four provinces to collect data.