close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 22, 2020

Child dies, five injured in accident

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 22, 2020

MANSEHRA: A child was killed and his parents and three siblings sustained injuries when a car plunged into a ravine in Batrai area here on Wednesday. The car, carrying the family of one Muhammad Nazeer, was on its way to Abbottabad from Muzaffarabad when it fell into the ravine in Batrai. The local rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced a child Muhammad Nazeer as dead. Nazeer and his wife and three children were referred to the King Abdullah Hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan