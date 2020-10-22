Man commits suicide after killing three others

BATKHELA: A man committed suicide after killing his father-in-law, mother-in-law and a neighbour in Markazabad in Batkhela. It was learnt that one Latif opened fire, killing his father-in-law, mother-in-law and a neighbour over a domestic issue. Two persons identified as Sarzameen and Mahnaz Bibi were injured in the incident. The dead and the injured were taken to a hospital in Batkhela. The Levies officials registered a case and started investigation.