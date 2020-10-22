close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
YDA stages demonstration

National

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, Multan chapter staged a protest in favour of their demands. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, YDA Chairman Dr Khizer Hayat said that the young doctors were demanding non-practicing allowance (NPA), key performance indicators (KPI), security legislation and the risk allowance.

