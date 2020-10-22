Man who threw acid on local folk singer arrested

SUKKUR: A female folk singer hailing from Punjab registered a complaint at a police station in Ghotki, in which she maintained that a local man kept harassing her and tried to throw acid on her face.

The folk singer, identified as Alyshah, told the Ghotki Police that the accused, Amanullah Kalwar, forced her to develop relations with him. On her denial, the accused, on Wednesday, attempted to throw acid at her face. She managed to escape and reached a police station in Ghotki. She appealed to the authorities to take stern action against the accused for continuously harassing her. The Ghotki Police have registered her complaint and arrested the accused.