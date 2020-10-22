Punjab reports nine corona deaths, 176 new cases

LAHORE: Nine Covid-19 patients died and 176 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Wednesday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,319 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 101,936 in the province. Out of a total of 101,936 infections in Punjab, 99,156 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,386 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,483,863 in the province. After 2,319 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,271 patients, 2,346 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.