British Pakistani engineer receives MBE award

LONDON: British Pakistani engineer Nasir Khan has been awarded the Most Excellent Order (MBE) on the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 due to his services for the Muslim, Black and Ethnic Minority (BAME) communities in the UK.

Khan co-founded Muslims in Rail C.I.C which is a social enterprise and community interest company with the vision to "Connect, grow and inspire Muslims working or seeking work in the rail industry".

Responding to the prestigious award, Khan said: "I am very honoured to receive this award. Having been a champion of inter-faith relations for many years, promoting equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) awareness has always been very personal to me."

The Queen awards the MBE title for outstanding achievements or services to the community which has had a long-term, significant impact. Khan has also developed standard plans and guidance for multi-faith rooms and helped with the creation of over 75+ multi-faith rooms across the UK.