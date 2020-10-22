Prof Amjad to head SIMS, Services Hospital

LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed Professor Dr. Muhammad Amjad as Acting Principal of SIMS Medical College and Services Hospital on Wednesday, after the retirement of Professor Ayaz Mahmood.

Most senior professor of SIMS, Prof Amjad is head of the ENT department. He has been serving in this institution for 18 years. He graduated from King Edward Medical College. He is also holding the post of Dean of ENT of the faculty of College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP). He had served on key positions of the CPSP, including Controller Examination, Member Executive Council, and Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University. He had been working as vice principal of SIMS for three years. He also remained President of Pakistan Society of ENT.