Iftikhar Shallwani assures Hindu community of full support during Navratri

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday said that in the Constitution of 1973, minorities in Pakistan had been equal rights.

“Our country is a bunch of flowers where people belonging to every religion and caste are striving for the prosperity and development of Pakistan. We wish the Hindu community a happy Navratri and we will facilitate them to fulfil their religious obligations,” he said this while visiting the temple in Soldier Bazaar.

The administrator was told that the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir was established 216 years ago and the Hindu community’s religious events were held there. “It is the oldest worship place for the Hindu community in Karachi,” he was informed.

Shallwani also visited a road inside the temple and passed directives for establishing a thoroughfare. Mufti Faisal Japan Wala said that the Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians were all united under Pakistan’s flag and they could not be divided on the basis of religion. Everyone should continue to play its part for the protection and prosperity of Pakistan, he said, adding that a large number of Hindus were serving at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and serving the masses.

The Maharaj of the temple expressed gratitude to the administrator for visiting the temple. He said that Navratri was observed for nine days during which the Hindu community visited their worship places.