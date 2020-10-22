Zacky Farms outwit Magic River in Lulusar Polo in Pink

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Zacky Farms outwitted Magic River 9-5 while Master Paints beat both of their opponents to reach the semi-finals in the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 being played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.
In the four-chukker match played between Zacky Farms and Magic River, the former beat the latter 9-6.5. From the winning side, Hashim Kamal Agha hammered a quartet while Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Shah Qubilai Alam banged in a brace each and Mustafa Aziz scored one goal.
From Magic River, who had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Agha Murtaza slammed in a brace while Hassan Agha, Ibrahim Naveed and Mian Hussain Iftikhar struck one goal apiece.
Master Paints first beat AOS team by 6-2.5 and then defeated Guard Group in the sudden death chukker by 5-4. In the third two-chukker match, Guard Group beat AOS team by 5-4.5.