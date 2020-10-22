Zacky Farms outwit Magic River in Lulusar Polo in Pink

LAHORE: Zacky Farms outwitted Magic River 9-5 while Master Paints beat both of their opponents to reach the semi-finals in the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 being played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

In the four-chukker match played between Zacky Farms and Magic River, the former beat the latter 9-6.5. From the winning side, Hashim Kamal Agha hammered a quartet while Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Shah Qubilai Alam banged in a brace each and Mustafa Aziz scored one goal.

From Magic River, who had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Agha Murtaza slammed in a brace while Hassan Agha, Ibrahim Naveed and Mian Hussain Iftikhar struck one goal apiece.

Master Paints first beat AOS team by 6-2.5 and then defeated Guard Group in the sudden death chukker by 5-4. In the third two-chukker match, Guard Group beat AOS team by 5-4.5.