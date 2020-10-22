Misbah defends Usman Qadir’s selection

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Chief Selector-cum-head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed why leg-spinner Usman Qadir of Central Punjab was selected over Zahid Mahmood for the upcoming T20I home series against Zimbabwe.

Misbah came forward to defend himself after he faced huge criticism on social media. Usman Qadir, he said, was chosen after his excellent performance as a bowler in the National T20 matches.

Talking to the media, Misbah said that Usman was going ahead of Zahid and they had invested a year in Usman as he was taken to Australia and he played in Bangladesh home series.

“Selection of Usman has been made after suggestions of other selectors as well,” said Misbah, pointing out that they would see how he would perform. “Usman has talent and hopefully will become the best bowler,” said the head coach.