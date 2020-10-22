Zimbabwe players, officials test negative for Covid-19

LAHORE: Zimbabwe cricket team and officials corona test results returned negative and after spending a week in a bio secure bubble the team will be playing the series against Pakistam.

According to the details, corona tests were conducted on the Zimbabwe team's arrival to Pakistan and the results were negative. The corona tests of Zimbabwe coaches and officials were also negative.

All the Zimbabwean players and officials will remain in quarantine till October 27.

The team will practise at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on October 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, the corona tests of Pakistan players were conducted and their results are expected on Thursday (today). The training camp for the national players will last four days for which the PCB has allowed the players to have families with them.