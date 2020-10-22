Saim scores 121 in Sindhâ€™s fifth successive win

KARACHI: Saim Ayubâ€™s 121 helped Sindh to seal their fifth successive win when they overcame Central Punjab by one wicket in an exciting encounter of the Nataional Under-19 One-day tournament at the Rana Naved-ul-Hasan Cricket Academy Ground in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ismail Khan took six wickets to spearhead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to an 85-run win over Balochistan. Southern Punjab beat Northern by three wickets.

Sindh overcame Central Punjab by a margin of only one wicket.

Central Punjab, who were asked to bat first by Sindh, scored 262 for seven in 50 overs. Mohammad Huraira scored 109 off 118 balls which included 12 fours and a six. Malik Abdul Rafay chipped in with an unbeaten 65-ball 60, hitting six fours and a six.

Zeeshan Zamir grabbed four wickets for 50 runs in 10 overs.

Sindh opening batsmen Mubashir Nawaz and Saim provided a solid start by scoring 81. Mubashir scored a quickfire 34-ball 37, hitting two sixes and three fours. Hassan Jafferi (43 off 57 balls, five fours) stitched a 119-run partnership for the second wicket with Saim, who struck as many as 15 fours and two sixes in his 121 off 111 balls.

For his match winning knock, Saim bagged his third player of the match award of the tournament.

After the departure of both batsmen, Sindh lost its way in the run-chase before Aaliyan Mehmood (6 not out, 23 balls) and Haider Razzaq (2*) took the side over the line with an unbeaten seven-run partnership for the final wicket.

For Central Punjab, Ali Asfand took 5-50.

At the Country Club Muridke, KP were dismissed for 153 in 41.5 overs. Haseeb Khan top-scored with a 79-ball 40, hitting six fours. Haris Khan contributed 37 from 60 balls. For Balochistan, Aurangzaib, Mohammad Ibrahim Senior and Khalid Khan grabbed three wickets each.

Left-arm-spinner Ismail, later named the player of the match, grabbed 6-9 in 6.3 overs to help his side bowl out Balochistan for 68 in the 24th over. Ahmed Khan and Izhar Ahmed picked two wickets apiece.

At the LCCA Ground, Lahore, Faisal Akramâ€™s five wickets and Uzair Mumtazâ€™s 42 runs helped Southern Punjab overcome Northern by three wickets. Northern were bundled out for 123 in 32.1 overs courtesy Faisalâ€™s 5-29 in 9.1 overs. Hassan Abid Kiyani top-scored with a 48-ball 27.

In reply, Uzair and Aun Shehzad provided a solid start of 59. Aun contributed 25 from 57 balls, laced with four fours. Uzairâ€™s innings of 42 included five fours from 108 balls. Southern Punjab chased down the target for the loss of seven wickets in the 39th over. This was Southern Punjabâ€™s first win in the tournament.