Regional coaches aim to develop players for top level

LAHORE: Playing exciting, hard and competitive cricket is in the minds of the six head coaches as Pakistan gears up to stage the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after successfully delivering the National T20 Cup during the Covid-19 times.

The six head coaches, after selecting strong and balanced squads, have now shifted their attention to on-field action, hoping they will be able to create an environment and culture that will contribute to the overall uplifting of Pakistan’s domestic cricket.

Apart from winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the jewel in the crown of Pakistan’s domestic season, the coaches are also committed to contribute to the overall player development so that they can play their part in narrowing the gap with international cricket.

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal says: “I am pleased with the squad we have chosen, the concept of First and Second XIs is all about player development and exposure. I have seen this model work very well in England and I am sure it will reap rewards in Pakistan in due course."

Central Punjab head coach Shahid Anwar says: “We groomed a lot of young players in the National T20 Cup, the likes of Abdullah Shafiq, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan and Sohaibullah. We want to carry the same mindset in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, of course with a mindset of winning the tournament as we are the defending champions."

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa head coach Abdul Razzaq says: “We have a good combination of established senior players and some upcoming junior players. I think my players to watch out for would be Mohammad Mohsin, Sameen Gul and Sajid Khan who did very well last season. Our aim is to groom players who can represent Pakistan in Test cricket in the years ahead.”

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim says: “We have good combination of senior and junior players; we will be providing a lot of chances to the young players especially since a lot of our frontline players will be playing for Pakistan in the ongoing season."

Sindh head coach Basit Ali says: “We have very good young players in the Second XI who will provide back-up to the seniors, we have started well in the Second XI competition and I will be keenly monitoring the performances of the players in that competition and utilise the services of the players as and when needed."

Southern Punjab head coach Abdur Rehman says: “Southern Punjab is fully prepared and ready for the first-class competition. We have selected a good bunch of senior and junior players and I really like the combination we have been able to create.

“I am confident that our team will deliver the goods in the tournament and we will also succeed in grooming a few players for international cricket.”