Pindi Stadium to be backup venue for PSL playoffs

ISLAMABAD: Pindi Stadium has been kept as a backup venue for playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 scheduled for mid-November at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

In case the Met Office forecasts heavy smog for Lahore during mid-November, the four matches of the PSL may be shifted to Pindi Stadium.

“We have kept Pindi Stadium as backup venue for the PSL playoffs. In case there is a forecast of heavy smog, chances are there we may shift these matches to Rawalpindi,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

He added that the PCB had been in constant touch with the Met Office. “I think the whole scenario regarding the possibility of matches scheduled for November 14, 15, and 17 would be clear in the first week of next month. Once we get final note from the Met Office, we would decide accordingly.”

The PCB official said it was a normal practice to have a backup venue for every event and for the PSL playoffs there will be no exception. “It is normal to have backup venues for the PSL matches and we have kept Pindi Stadium as a backup venue.”

Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi are in the run for PSL 2020 title.