UK warship in record drug haul

MANAMA: A British warship has seized more than 450 kilogrammes (around 1,000 pounds) of methamphetamines in the Arabian Sea, a record for the multi-national flotilla patrolling international waters around the Gulf. Crew on board the Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose confiscated the drugs from a "suspicious vessel" during a counter-narcotics operation, the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) said in a statement on Wednesday.