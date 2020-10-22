UK warship in record drug haul

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANAMA: A British warship has seized more than 450 kilogrammes (around 1,000 pounds) of methamphetamines in the Arabian Sea, a record for the multi-national flotilla patrolling international waters around the Gulf. Crew on board the Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose confiscated the drugs from a "suspicious vessel" during a counter-narcotics operation, the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) said in a statement on Wednesday.