BankIslami honoured

KARACHI: BankIslami has won Pakistan IP Excellence Award 2020 in the category of “Best IP Management” and “Most Innovative Banking Solutions,” a statement said on Wednesday.

The prestigious IP Excellence Award provides rewards and recognition to motivate businesses and individuals to go above and beyond within the fields of patent, trademark and copyrights, it added.

Bilal Fiaz, group head of consumer banking, said: “We are proud to be recognised for the Best IP management and innovative banking solutions. We are continuously launching the state-of-the-art banking services and products in the market to keep our momentum going in the times to come.”

BankIslami continues to be one of the country’s fastest-growing financial institutions, building values for customers and communities in Pakistan, while reflecting the country’s growing stature in the international financial space.