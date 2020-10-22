close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

BankIslami honoured

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2020

KARACHI: BankIslami has won Pakistan IP Excellence Award 2020 in the category of “Best IP Management” and “Most Innovative Banking Solutions,” a statement said on Wednesday.

The prestigious IP Excellence Award provides rewards and recognition to motivate businesses and individuals to go above and beyond within the fields of patent, trademark and copyrights, it added.

Bilal Fiaz, group head of consumer banking, said: “We are proud to be recognised for the Best IP management and innovative banking solutions. We are continuously launching the state-of-the-art banking services and products in the market to keep our momentum going in the times to come.”

BankIslami continues to be one of the country’s fastest-growing financial institutions, building values for customers and communities in Pakistan, while reflecting the country’s growing stature in the international financial space.

Latest News

More From Business