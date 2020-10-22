Gold rates up Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs500/tola to Rs 116,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs429 to Rs99,623.

In the international market too, bullion prices increased $13 to $1,918/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,250/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,071.67.