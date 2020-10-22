close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
Pa
October 22, 2020

Covid-19 cases hit Liege squad

Sports

P
Pa
October 22, 2020

LONDON: Three Standard Liege players and a member of the backroom staff have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Thursday’s Europa League match against Rangers.

Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Nicolas Raskin, who both started the team’s draw against Club Brugge at the weekend, as well as defender Moussa Sissako and goalkeeping coach Jan Van Steenberghe have all got the virus. The quartet have all entered a period of isolation and will play no part when Steven Gerrard’s side visit Stade Maurice Dufrasne for the first match of the group stage, or the subsequent league game. In a brief statement on their website Standard also announced that Damjan Pavlovic and Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba will be kept away from the rest of the squad. The pair have both tested negative ahead of the match but share a house with Sissako and spent time with him on Tuesday.

Latest News

More From Sports