A furious speech

There is no denying that the present government has failed to deliver on its promises. Ever since the PTI came into power, it has solely focused on how to malign the previous governments and didn’t pay any attention to the people’s problems. Backbreaking inflation and ever-rising prices of essential commodities have added more miseries to the life of an already downtrodden nation. Instead of the opposition’s concerted efforts, rising inflation and unemployment have been contributing a lot towards the unpopularity of the current government. After a fabulous power show in Gujranwala, government representatives reached new heights in their use of vitriol. In his address to a Tiger Force convention in Islamabad, the prime minister also used undemocratic language against the leaders of opposition and threatened them of dire consequences. The nation clearly remembers the past events where the PTI not only trivialised the sanctity of parliament, but also waged a full-blown war of words against the then prime minister and his government.

It is true that the prime minister has never shown willingness to negotiate with the opposition on any national issue, and he has always chosen the path of confrontation. Some of the political observers and critics are of the view that the prime minister has to opt for a reconciliatory path to mitigate the differences between the opposition and the government. Instead of getting involved in blame game and maligning opposition leaders, it is much better to mitigate the problems of the people and provide them some relief.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock