Protests continue for MSR’s release: Media gag reflective of tyrannical rule

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: The workers of Jang-Geo Group, along with a cross-section of journalist and media organisations, civil society and political workers have continued their protest against the persecution of Editor-in-Chief of Geo-Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, saying the countrywide media gag of the independent press is reflective that tyranny has replaced democracy.

Terming his unduly long incarceration as illegal and unjust, particularly without any shred of evidence against him or progress in the case, they said the movement for justice for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the freedom of the media will continue.

At the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the demonstrators, raising slogans and carrying placards, demanded Rahman’s release on Tuesday. Secretary General PFUJ Nasir Zaidi said October 22 will be observed as the day of the freedom of the press and for honourable release of Mir Shakil.

He said the workers of Jang-Geo Group have written a new page in history with their consistent struggle for the cause of the freedom of media. Other speakers said that editor-in-chief was unlawfully detained in a 34-year-old fake and fabricated case which goes on to only prove vendetta against the Group’s bold and independent editorial policies. The protesters said the workers stood united and will foil all the conspiracies against their group.

Similarly in Lahore, a large group of media workers were joined in solidarity by a cross-section of the society, protesting against the over seven-month long detention of Rahman. The demonstrators termed the attacks against the group and the persecution of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as a blatant attack on media freedom.