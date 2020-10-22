CPJ, APHC denounce Kashmir newspaper sealing

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, condemned on Wednesday the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for closing the Srinagar office of The Kashmir Times, a leading English daily and one of the oldest newspapers in the disputed state.

In a tweet, the New York-based CPJ called on the authorities to stop trying to silence “independent and critical voices”, after the paper’s premises were shut down. “We condemn the ongoing targeting and harassment of @AnuradhaBhasin (the newspaper’s editor) and The Kashmir Times. Authorities must stop trying to silence independent and critical voices and should respect press freedom,” the CPJ said. In her tweet, Anuradha Bhasin said the authorities sealed the newspaper’s office without giving any prior notice. “Today, Estates Deptt locked our office without any due process of cancellation & eviction, same way as I was evicted from a flat in Jammu, where my belongings including valuables were handed over to ‘new allottee’!,” Ms Bhasin said. “Vendetta for speaking out! No due process followed. How peevish!,” she added.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the closure of Kashmir Times on Monday followed a similar incident on Saturday when the Indian authorities sealed the office of a leading news agency of the region—the Kashmir News Service (KNS). Besides, various journalist bodies also strongly denounced the sealing of the office of The Kashmir Times.

The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) issued a statement in Srinagar, saying it “sees the sealing as the continuation of an abnormality being enforced on Kashmir media for a long time especially since 2010”. The Guild called upon the administration to unseal the premises from which The Kashmir Times and the KNS offices were operating from.

General Secretary of the Kashmir Press Club, Ishfaq Tantry, in an interview, said the move was highly condemnable. The government should reverse it and ensure an enabling atmosphere for the press in Jammu and Kashmir free from fear and coercion, he added.

Paris-based Reporters without Borders (RSF) termed the action against The Kashmir Times an attack on press freedom in IIOJK.

On the other hand, several noted Kashmiri journalists have come forward to do their bit for The Kashmir Times. The journalists have offered their professional services for free as their small contribution to the embattled newspaper.

“In solidarity with Anuradha Bhasin, journalists offer their professional service free,” wrote senior journalist Hilal Mir on Facebook to announce the collective support for The Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin.

Along with Mir, there are at least 11 other journalists who have volunteered for the work. They include Najeeb Mubaraki, Gowhar Geelani, Tariq Mir, Majid Maqbool, Samaan Lateef, Athar Parvaiz, Nayeem Rathar, Shams Irfan, Riyaz Wani and Naseer A Ganai.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) also strongly reacted to the sealing of the office of The Kashmir Times, and described the act as an attempt to silence the local press in the occupied territory.

The APHC spokesman said such an act was part of India’s nefarious designs to muzzle media and press freedom in the territory. He urged the international community to take notice of the Indian brutal actions against the media, saying the beating of local journalists during siege and search operations by the Indian forces had become a routine in the occupied territory.